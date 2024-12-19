Congress walks out of MP Assembly over Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar

bhopal: In a significant protest during the Winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, staged a walkout on Wednesday.

The protest responded to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in the Rajya Sabha, which Congress termed disrespectful to Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Congress legislators exited the House on the third day of the session, raising slogans of “Amit Shah Maafi Maango” (Amit Shah must apologize). Addressing the media after the walkout, Singhar lambasted the BJP, accusing it of undermining the Constitution and disrespecting its creator.

“The BJP government has consistently tried to tamper with the Constitution and disregard the legacy of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Amit Shah’s statement is a direct insult to the Dalit, OBC, and tribal communities across the nation,” said Singhar.

He further alleged that the BJP’s actions are an attempt to destroy the spirit of the Constitution.

“Such comments about the maker of the Constitution are highly inappropriate and unacceptable. Amit Shah and the BJP government owe an immediate apology to the people of this country,” he said.

Singhar emphasized that Congress remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting the Constitution and upholding the values championed by Dr. Ambedkar.

“It appears the BJP has forgotten the significance of Ambedkar’s contributions. We demand an apology from Amit Shah for his derogatory remarks,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLAs upped the ante against the state’s BJP government staging a protest led by Singhar, who carried a tea kettle to the Assembly premises, stating that the gesture was intended to highlight rising unemployment and in what he alleged was the state government failure to deliver on its promises.