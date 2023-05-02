Congress vows action against Bajrang Dal, PFI

new delhi: As the dates for Karnataka assembly election are inching closer, the state’s Congress unit has pledged to crack down on divisive forces such as banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and right-wing organisation Bajrang Dal in its poll manifesto, which was released on Tuesday.



In its poll manifesto, the party has also made it official to protect Karnataka’s ‘Nandini’ dairy brand by promising not to allow anyone to destroy the existence of Karnataka’s pride Nandini. Besides these, Congress has also promised five major guarantees, which include Rs 2,000 per month to every woman head of a family, free bus passes for all women, Rs 3,000 for graduates and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders as unemployment monthly payment.

“The Congress party is committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion. We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities,” the manifesto, called ‘Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota’ (peaceful garden of all communities), read, adding that the party, if voted to power in the state, will take ‘decisive action’ as per law, including imposing a ban on them.

The grand old party also reiterated its five guarantees — Gruha Jyothi (which promises 200 units of free electricity to all), Gruha Lakshmi (Rs 2,000 monthly to every woman head of the family), Anna Bhagya (10 kg of food grains of their choice — to every person in a BPL family), Yuva Nidhi (Rs 3,000 every month for two years to unemployed graduates, and Rs 1,500 every month as an allowance for unemployed diploma holders), and Shakti (free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRTC/BMTC buses).

As a “sixth guarantee”, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, who has won assembly polls a record nine consecutive times in the state, said the promises will be implemented in the first cabinet meeting on the first day of government formation. The manifesto was released in the presence of former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, the KPCC president DK Shivakumar and Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.