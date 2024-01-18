Congress vision is prosperous, self-reliant Himachal: Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu visited village Galore in his Nadaun Assembly constituency of Hamirpur district on Wednesday and attended as many as 87 public complaints on the spot. He directed to upload all these complaints on the Chief Minister Helpline.

The Congress government launched its biggest out-reach programme –’Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ programme with eyes on the Lok Sabha polls,, sending all ministers to the villages to interact with the masses and resolve their issues at the doorstep.

“The government is organising the programme across the state to make people aware of the various policies, programmes and achievements of the state government during the last one year. The ministers and MLAs would also visit villages to inform people about the public welfare schemes being implemented so that the people could derive maximum benefits from them”, he declared .

Considering that about 90 per cent of the population of the state resides in villages and efforts would be made to strengthen the village economy in the coming budget, said the chief minister.

The target has been set to make Himachal the most prosperous state of the country in the next 10 years, CM Sukhu remarked.