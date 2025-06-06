MillenniumPost
Congress veteran Thennala Balakrishna Pillai passes away at 95

BY Agencies6 Jun 2025 12:30 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Congress veteran and former president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Thennala Balakrishna Pillai died at a private hospital here on Friday, following age-related ailments, party sources said. He was 95. Pillai, who had been away from active politics for some years, was a two-time MLA and three-time Rajya Sabha MP.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan told reporters in Paravur that Thennala Balakrishna Pillai was one of the most respected leaders of the party in the state and the Congress has lost a guiding force through his demise.

