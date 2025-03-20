Congress veteran Shivraj Patil meets PM Modi

Latur: Senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi recently along with family members, his daughter-in-law Archana Patil said on Thursday.

She did not specify the date of the meeting, which took place at the PM’s official residence, but sources said it happened a week ago.

Archana Patil, who was the BJP candidate in last year’s Maharashtra assembly election from Latur, lost to Amit Deshmukh, the son of former chief minister and Latur strongman late Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Shivraj Patil, 89, was Union Home Minister from 2004 to 2008 and the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996. He was Governor of Punjab and also served as Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh from 2010 to 2015.

“We had an unforgettable meeting with PM Modi. It was energizing for all of us,” Archana Patil posted on X.

She said Modi recalled the proposal made by Shivraj Patil when he was the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for the construction of a new Parliament House.

During the meeting, issues like proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, women's participation in politics, solar energy mission, One Nation, One Election and women’s empowerment were discussed, she said.

She said that during the hour-long meeting, Modi also spoke about his visit to the Puttaparthi Ashram of Sathya Sai Baba. “We invited the Prime Minister to visit Latur,” she said.