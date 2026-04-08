Congress unveils Bengal manifesto, positions itself as ‘Third Alternative’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) on Tuesday released its manifesto for the 2026 Bengal Assembly elections, pitching itself as a “third alternative” in the state.



The document, unveiled by All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge in Kolkata, outlines five guarantees covering employment, education, healthcare, women’s empowerment and support for farmers.

“We want to present a new alternative in Bengal. Our manifesto is not about distributing money but about rebuilding and reforming the state,” Kharge said, adding that the focus would be on structural economic reform alongside welfare measures.

The manifesto promises Rs 2,000 in monthly assistance for women aged 18 to 59 under the proposed “Durga Samman” scheme, along with free travel on government transport. It also proposes fast-track courts, a 24-hour helpline and stronger policing for crimes against women. Other promises include a Rs 5,000 crore fund for women entrepreneurs, interest-free loans, and free education for girls up to the postgraduate level.

For farmers, the party has proposed Rs 15,000 in annual support along with free electricity. It also promised Rs 10 lakh health insurance cover for every family, including free cancer treatment.