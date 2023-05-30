Congress to win 150 seats in MP Assembly elections: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Buoyed over the landslide win in Karnataka assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the party is confident of winning the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections with a thumping majority. The assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh are slated to be held later this year. “We had a long discussion. Our internal assessment is that we got 136 seats in Karnataka and we are going to get 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh,” Gandhi said. Top Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh on Monday met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhi at the party headquarters over the preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections.



The meeting was also attended by the state unit chief Kamal Nath as well as the party in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, which is a part of Congress’s efforts to activate party cadres and prepare the ground for the polls. “About 4 months are left for the elections in Madhya Pradesh. The future of Madhya Pradesh and important issues of the state were discussed in the meeting,” Nath told reporters after the meeting.

Earlier this week, the party had said that it will contest elections in the BJP-ruled state on issues raised by the people during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, and not on a projected face. Party leader Pawan Khera said that during the yatra, a foot march from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, Gandhi held several conversations with people across the state and issues like price rise, unemployment, corruption and women’s safety came up through those talks. Khera, who is the party’s key spokesperson, further said that people expect political parties to take up the issues which bother them.

Notably, the BJP had lost the 2018 polls in Madhya Pradesh but managed to come back to power in 2020 following the collapse of Congress government led by Kamal Nath. The BJP is keen to win yet another term under CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan who has been at the helm since November 29, 2005, barring the period from December 18, 2018, to March 2020 when Nath was ruling the Congress government.