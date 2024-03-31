Congress to release manifesto on April 5

New Delhi: The Congress has announced that it will release its manifesto on April 5 and took a swipe at the BJP over it setting up a manifesto committee at the "last moment".

The BJP on Saturday announced a 27-member committee, which included several Union ministers and chief ministers, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to prepare its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the Congress released its 'Paanch Nyay', 'Pachees Guarantees' on March 16 and its 'Ghar Ghar Guarantee' campaign to distribute eight crore guarantee cards across the country will begin on April 3.

The manifesto will be released on April 5, he said on Saturday.

"The BJP's manifesto, begun at this last moment, is merely an exercise in ticking boxes. It reflects the contempt with which the party sees the public," Ramesh alleged. The Congress manifesto was compiled after carrying out nationwide consultations and after receiving thousands of suggestions via email and our 'Awaaz Bharat Ki' website, he said. The Congress manifesto reflects the voice of the people, he asserted. "The BJP may try to unsettle the Congress by sending Income Tax claim notices, but the Congress is neither afraid nor slowing down,” Ramesh asserted.