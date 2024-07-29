‘Congress to reintroduce Padak Lao, Pad Pao plan’

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has announced that the ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao’ scheme will be reintroduced for sportspersons if the Congress forms the government in the state.



In a press conference in Rohtak on Monday, Hooda stated that sportspersons would also be given a three percent job quota again. He added that stadiums would be built in villages as before, with all necessary facilities provided to enhance sports infrastructure in the state.

He emphasised that diet, allowances, coaching, and other facilities would be provided to children at the school level to promote sports talent from an early age.

Hooda also congratulated shooter Manu Bhaker on winning the Olympic medal. He wished Bhaker and all players the best for upcoming competitions and expressed hope that the country would win many more medals. Hooda urged the government not to neglect giving respect and rewards to players.

“The BJP stopped Congress’ ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao’ policy and deprived players of senior positions like DSP. The government has not promoted players who became DSPs during Congress tenure,” he said.

Hooda pointed out that Haryana received only a three percent share from the ‘Khelo India’ budget despite its players bringing in the most medals.

“It is clear from all these actions that the BJP wants to turn Haryana’s youth into drug addicts rather than sportspersons,” he concluded.