Congress to move ECI over ‘rigged’ RS poll in Hry, says Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said the Congress will approach the Election Commission of India against the Returning Officer, alleging manipulation in the recent Rajya Sabha elections. Hooda claimed that four Congress votes were “wrongly cancelled” as part of a conspiracy involving the BJP, and demanded immediate action.

Addressing reporters at his residence, Hooda also targeted the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), asserting that the party has once again demonstrated its inability to go against the BJP. He alleged that the INLD abstained from voting as it was aware of an assured Congress victory. Despite the cancellation of votes and instances of cross-voting, Hooda maintained that Congress secured 28 votes, while the BJP-backed independent candidate managed only 16. He added that even if the INLD had supported the independent candidate, the outcome would not have changed.

Hooda also criticised the BJP-led government over rising fuel prices and alleged shortages of LPG. He said that while excise duties are being reduced, the benefits are not reaching the public, and prices of petrol and diesel

continue to rise.

Referring to long queues for cooking gas, he questioned the government’s claim that there is no shortage and accused it of failing to clarify the situation in Haryana.

Raising concerns over law and order, Hooda claimed that Haryana has become one of the most unsafe states, citing the Centre’s Social Progress Index.

He also flagged alleged financial irregularities, including a ₹590 crore scam linked to IDFC Bank and a ₹160 crore scam in the Panchkula Municipal Corporation, demanding a thorough probe.