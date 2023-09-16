Congress to launch ‘Jan Aakrosh’ Yatra from Sept 19

Bhopal: The Congress will launch the “Jan Aakrosh” Yatra on September 19 from seven places covering all 230 assembly segments in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, senior leaders said on Saturday.



Addressing a press conference, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and AICC in-charge for the state, Randeep Singh Surjewala, alleged “rampant corruption” under the BJP government, which they said had “failed” to tackle unemployment and crime against women and Dalits.

“As many as 250 scams have taken place during 225 months of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. The dissatisfaction among people against the 18-year rule of Shivraj Singh Chouhan has turned into ‘Jan akrosh’ (public anger),” Surjewala said. He alleged Madhya Pradesh is witnessing “severe anarchy, crime, fear, atrocities and looting”. “All sections, including tribals, farmers, Dalits, daughters, sons, backward classes and youths, want to remove this government to save the state,” Surjewala said and alleged 58,000 women and girls were raped and about 67,000 others were abducted in Madhya Pradesh in the last 18 years.

The marches will collectively cover 11,400 kilometres across all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh in 15 days. Congress leaders, including leader of opposition Govind Singh, former state Congress chief Arun Yadav, ex-ministers Kamleshwar Patel, Jitu Patwari, and Ajay Singh and former Union ministers Suresh Panchouri and Kantilal Bhuria, will lead the Yatra from various locations.