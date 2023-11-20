Congress to hold Kisan-Mazdoor Akrosh rally in Sirsa on December 17

CHANDIGARH: MP Deepender Hooda on Sunday paid tribute to the 750 farmer-labourers who sacrificed their lives in the farmers movement, announcing the Kisan-Mazdoor Aakrosh rally scheduled for December 17 in Sirsa.



While addressing a press conference in Sirsa, Deepender Hooda expressed the farmers’ sense of betrayal, stating,

“There is anger among the farmers as the government has not implemented the agreement reached with farmer organisations two years ago. The government’s actions are undermining democracy in the country.” He highlighted the power of farmers and labourers, asserting that the government yielded to their non-violent, disciplined, and peaceful approach. “We will raise the voice of the farmers and force the government to implement the agreement made with the farmers. We will not let this government forget the sacrifices made in the farmers movement,” he added.

He added, “Numerous conspiracies were devised to defame the farmers movement, which endured for over a year, with attempts made to tarnish the image of the agitating farmers.”

Despite these challenges, he commended the farmers for their non-violent, disciplined, and peaceful approach, emphasising that their collective strength compelled the government to reconsider its stance. “Despite the martyrdom of 750 farmers, the government has not implemented the agreement made with the farmer organisations.

The government’s intentions are unclear, sparking tremendous anger among farmers and labourers nationwide,” he pointed out.