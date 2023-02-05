Congress to go door-to-door on issues of price rise and unemployment: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said people are disappointed with the general Budget presented on February 1. This Budget is not in the interest of any section including farmers, labourers, employees, shopkeepers and traders and it would further increase inflation, poverty and unemployment.

Addressing a press conference at Sonipat Saturday, Hooda said BJP had promised to double the income of farmers after coming to power, but on the contrary, the government reduced the subsidy on fertilizers and put a burden on the farmers in the Budget. Similarly, Budgets for agricultural irrigation, crop insurance, Kisan Samman Nidhi and food subsidy were also cut.

Regarding the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign, he said it will continue for two months and Congress will go door-to-door on issues like price rise, unemployment and mutual brotherhood and will connect the people of Haryana.

Apart from this, Hooda also extended support to the old pension scheme for the employees and demanded that the BJP-JJP coalition government implement it at the earliest. Hooda said that if the present government does not do so, the employees will be given the benefit of old pension when the Congress government is formed.

“Like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh, the employees of Haryana will also get old pension,” he promised.