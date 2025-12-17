Congress to bring no-confidence motion against BJP govt: Hooda

Chandigarh: As Haryana Vidhan Sabha winter session is to commence from December 18, the Congress party today said that it will bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP government.

This decision was taken today at a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party. The meeting was chaired by former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and was also attended by State President Rao Narendra Singh.

The meeting discussed in detail the issues that the Congress will raise during the Assembly session, including adjournment motions, calling attention motions, and zero-hour submissions. The party has decided to bring adjournment motions on issues such as the lack of and dilapidated condition of sports facilities and equipment in sports complexes, fraudulent voters, and the misuse of government machinery to form the government.

Additionally, issues such as saving the Aravalli range, compensation for waterlogging, rising pollution, the paddy scam, MNREGA, increasing drug abuse, corruption, education, and health will be raised through calling attention and short-duration discussion motions. The Congress will also demand a discussion against the statements made by BJP MLAs and MPs that spread caste-based hatred. The Congress will also demand a discussion on the Assembly complex, the SYL canal,law and order and the status of Chandigarh.

Questions will also be asked of the govt in the Assembly regarding rising unemployment and the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) giving priority to outsiders in Haryana government jobs.

In the meeting, Hooda clarified that the BJP formed the government in Haryana by stealing votes. “To achieve this, they resorted to tactics such as offering illegal inducements before the elections and creating multiple votes for a single person. Therefore, a no-confidence motion will be brought against the govt, and its misdeeds will be exposed in the House,” he stated.