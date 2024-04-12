‘Congress to become extinct like dinosaur in few years’

Gauchar/Lohaghat (U’khand): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claimed on Friday that the Congress will become extinct like the dinosaur in a few years from now and likened the infighting in the opposition party to television reality show “Bigg Boss”.



“The exodus of leaders from the Congress continues. They are quitting the party one after another and joining the BJP,” Singh said at a rally in Gauchar in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district. “I am afraid that in a few years after 2024, if we take the name of the Congress, children will ask, who?” the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader added.