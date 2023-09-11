Congress to announce ‘five guarantees’ on Sept 17

HYDERABAD: The Congress would announce five ‘guarantees’ to Telangana people ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections at a public meeting to be held here on September 17.

Top Congress leader Sonia Gandhi would announce release the five poll guarantees at the rally on September 17, state Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy has said.

Congress has already announced that the first meeting of the newly-constituted Congress Working Committee under party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will be held in Hyderabad on September 16.

An extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will be held on September 17 that will include all Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs.

The Congress had released ‘Farmers Declaration’, ‘SC, ST Declaration’ and ‘Youth Declaration’, comprising its promises to the Telangana voters in the assembly polls scheduled to be held in a couple of months.

In the Legislative Assembly polls in neighbouring Karnataka, the ‘five guarantees’ announced by Congress is believed to be a major factor in the party’s success.

The ruling BRS in Telangana has already announced candidates for 115 of the total 119 Assembly seats.

Meanwhile, Telangana is set to witness hectic activity on September 17, the day the erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

The Union Government and different political parties have planned to organise events in Hyderabad to celebrate the day.

This has assumed significance in view of the upcoming elections.