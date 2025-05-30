Congress targets PM Modi over rising bank frauds

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising bank frauds in the last 11 years, saying "fraud and fakery" runs in the veins of his government.

"In the 11 years of Modi Government, there have been bank frauds worth Rs 6,36,992 crores, which is an increase of 416 percent. Even after demonetisation, the number of fake Rs 500 notes increased by 291 percent in the last 6 years. This year it is the highest," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

Taking a dig at PM Modi for his remarks that 'sindoor' runs in his veins, the Congress president said, "Modi Ji, we don't know what is in your veins, but it is certain that your government definitely has fraud and fakery in its veins!"

At a rally in Rajasthan recently, the prime minister had said, "Sindoor runs in his veins" while slamming Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack.