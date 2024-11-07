Congress suspends rebel leader Naresh Meena ahead of bypolls in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Days ahead of the Assembly bypolls to seven seats in Rajasthan, the Congress on Thursday suspended its rebel leader Naresh Meena from the party with immediate effect. The party's Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa issued an order to this effect, days after Naresh Meena filed his nomination as an Independent candidate to contest the bypoll in Deoli-Uniara against official Congress nominee Kastoor Chand Meena. The byelections will be held in Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chaurasi, Salumbar and Ramgarh on November 13, and the results will be announced on November 23.