Congress steps up preparations for Uttar Pradesh by-elections

Lucknow: The Congress party has ramped up its efforts for the forthcoming by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, slated for ten Assembly seats. In alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress has strategically appointed in-charges across all ten districts to accelerate preparations.



State President Ajay Rai said that the party’s approach includes overnight stays by leaders, including himself, to foster direct connections with the electorate.

This will be followed by Prabhat Pheris (morning processions) to engage the public further.

During a recent meeting at the State Congress Headquarters, Rai commended the party’s strong performance in the Lok Sabha elections, attributing the success to the dedicated efforts of party members.

“We must not rest on our laurels but continue to work even harder to ensure the India alliance’s victory in the upcoming by-elections,” he emphasised.

Rai underscored the importance of these by-elections as a precursor to the 2027 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

He urged members to begin preparations with full commitment, stressing the need for a robust organisational structure.

He directed the appointed in-charge secretaries to be proactive in their designated areas. Additionally, he instructed in-charge general secretaries and secretaries to attend district committee meetings to verify the physical presence of district and city committees.

The meeting also focused on strengthening the party’s organisational framework.

Rai called for regular meetings with the heads of frontal organisations, departments, and cells, with progress reports to be submitted on the status of these committees.

Ajay Rai outlined specific responsibilities for each officer within the districts and cities. He appointed at least five vice-presidents, each with defined tasks, and designated a general secretary in-charge for every Assembly and a secretary in-charge for every block. In urban areas, a general secretary will oversee every five large wards, while a secretary will be responsible for every two large wards.

Monthly review reports are to be submitted to the district and city Congress committees.