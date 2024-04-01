Congress stalls on candidates, BJP focuses on victory: Poonia

Chandigarh: Haryana BJP’s election in-charge Satish Poonia, Election Management Committee Convenor Subhash Barala and Organization Minister Phanindra Nath Sharma held several meetings regarding election management with the officials engaged in election management, officials of party cells in Panchkula on Sunday.



Poonia emphasized at the coordinators’ meeting that effective election management would boost BJP’s victory margin. He noted Congress’ indecision on candidate selection contrasted with BJP’s focused efforts for a significant win. BJP actively promotes its non-discrimination policy among workers to secure victory across Haryana’s ten Lok Sabha seats.

In this series, on the second day on Sunday, four meetings were held one after the other at the party office Panchkamal in Panchkula. In these meetings held under the chairmanship of Lok Sabha election in-charge Satish Poonia, convenor of Lok Sabha Election Management Committee Subhash Barala, Organization General Secretary Phanindranath Sharma, Sandeep Joshi etc were present.

State coordinators and co-coordinators of the department and cell participated in the first meeting. The second meeting was held on social media and IT in which coordinators and co-convenors of the state and districts were present. In the third meeting, important tips were given regarding office and office management. The fourth meeting was held with the spokesperson and panelists. In these four meetings, the Lok Sabha in-charge emphasized on spreading the achievements and schemes of the party in the elections to the people. In all four meetings, Poonia reviewed the previous work done by the office bearers and outlined the future strategy for the LS elections.