Congress slams PM over his remarks on electoral bonds issue

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the electoral bonds issue, claiming that while the corruption of his government had been known for a while, the setback is that there are now "hard numbers to prove it".



Prime Minister Modi on Sunday rejected the suggestion that the electoral bond issue caused a setback to his government, saying no system is perfect and any shortcoming could be improved upon.

In an interview, he also said those who are "dancing" over the matter will repent it.Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh attacked Modi over his remarks and charged, "Every single day the prime minister scales new heights of hypocrisy and plumbs new depths of dishonesty".

"The prime minister has fully lied to the nation in his latest interview to a Tamil television channel. He claims that 'where funds have come from, how they are being used' is only known due to the Electoral Bond Scheme instituted by him," Ramesh said and put forward "relevant facts"."The Electoral Bond Scheme was designed to be fully anonymous. In other words, Modi wanted to hide from the public the details of 'where funds have come from (to political parties), and how they are being used," he alleged.

For six years, between 2018 and 2024, not a single detail of which party got funds from which donor was revealed to the public, Ramesh said in a post on X. In 2024, the Supreme Court intervened to reject the electoral bond scheme as unconstitutional. Up until the last day in court, the Modi government tried to defend the anonymity of the scheme, the Congress leader said.

Finally, the Supreme Court demanded that the SBI publish the details of who donated to which party, he noted."Still, the remote-controlled SBI lied to the court, saying it did not collect this information. Then, it requested three months' time to collate the data, conveniently seeking an extension until after the election. It was only the Supreme Court's strong intervention that forced the SBI to release the data publicly within days," Ramesh said.

He alleged that the SBI was lying in the Supreme Court when it demanded a three-month extension to match donor data with the political parties. "It took our team five lines of Python code and less than fifteen seconds to match each donor with the political party they donated to," he said.

"As for the PM's question of 'what have I done that I should face a setback (due to Electoral Bonds)?' Mr. Modi, the data has revealed your party and Government's monumental corruption," Ramesh alleged.