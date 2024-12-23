Congress slams Govt over different tax slabs for popcorn

New Delhi: The Congress Sunday said the “absurdity” of three different tax slabs for popcorn under GST only brings to light the growing complexity of the

system and asked whether the Modi government will show the courage to launch a complete overhaul for instituting a GST 2.0.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also claimed Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion is significant,

input tax credit fraud is common, and the number of bogus companies set up to “game” the GST system runs into thousands.

“The absurdity of three different tax slabs for popcorn under GST, which has unleashed a tsunami of memes on social media, only brings to light a deeper issue: the growing complexity of a system that was supposed to be a Good and Simple Tax,” he said in a post on X.

“GST evasion is significant, input tax credit fraud is common, and the number of bogus companies set up to ‘game’ the GST system runs into thousands.

“Tracking of supply chains is weak, the registration process is flawed,

advantages are being taken of loopholes in turnover exemptions, compliance requirements are

still cumbersome, and misclassification of goods is frequent,” senior Congress leader said.

He said the recent data on tax frauds uncovered by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) reveal GST evasion of Rs 2.01 lakh crore in FY24.

“With the Union Budget now just 40 days away, will the PM and FM summon the courage to launch a complete overhaul and institute a GST 2.0?” Ramesh asked.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Saturday agreed to issue a clarification on taxation of

popcorn, saying that pre-packed and labelled ready-to-eat snacks will attract a 12 per cent tax while an 18 per cent GST will be levied if it is caramelised.

There is no change in the tax rate of popcorn and the GST Council has only agreed that the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will issue a circular clarifying the current taxation regime of popcorn.

‘Ready-to-eat popcorn’, which is mixed with salt and spices, and has the essential character of namkeens currently attracts a 5 per cent GST if it is not pre-packaged and labelled.

If it is supplied as pre-packaged and labelled, a 12 per cent Goods and Services Tax is levied.

However, when popcorn is mixed with sugar (caramel popcorn), its essential character changes to that of a sugar confectionary, and would therefore be classifiable under HS 1704 90 90 and attract an 18 per cent GST, as per the clarification.