Congress slams govt for not sharing Constitution amendment Bills

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday lashed out at the government for not having shared with MPs the Constitution amendment Bill or Bills that would be brought in the special sitting of Parliament this week, saying this makes a “complete mockery of democracy” and reveals the “bulldozer mentality” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the “special session” of Parliament will begin on April 16, when the election campaign in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will be at its peak.

The Modi government has rejected the Opposition’s perfectly reasonable and legitimate requests to convene an all-Party meeting after the elections are completed, fifteen days from today, he said on X.

“Till this morning, the Modi government has NOT shared with MPs the Constitution Amendment Bill(s) they are supposed to be debating and voting upon,” Ramesh said.

“This makes a complete mockery of democracy and reveals the bulldozer mentality of the PM - who once claimed he was non-biological and now says he is a non-grihasthi,” he said.

Congress’s whip in the Lok Sabha, Manickam Tagore, also slammed the government over the “special session” being “rushed”, right at the peak of election campaigning in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

“A reasonable demand for an all-party meeting after elections has been rejected. Even now, MPs have not been given the Constitution Amendment Bills they are expected to debate and vote on. This is not democracy. This is bulldozer governance,” Tagore said.

“The Congress party has always stood firmly for Women’s Reservation — It is passed and settled. But delimitation is a far more sensitive exercise that requires wide consultation, consensus, and transparency,” he said.

“What we are witnessing instead is secrecy and denial; denial of representation to 150+ Backward Class women who could enter the Lok Sabha if proper caste data and due process are followed,” Tagore said.