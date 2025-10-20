Congress slams Centre’s ‘Political Gimmick’ as IGJF calls for unity and clarity on Gorkha issue

Darjeeling: The West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) has sharply criticised the Central Government’s recent appointment of former IPS officer and ex-Deputy National Security Adviser Shri Pankaj Kumar Singh as interlocutor for Gorkha-related issues in Darjeeling, Terai, and Dooars, calling it a “political gimmick” ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

In a strongly worded statement, WBPCC President Subhankar Sarkar alleged that the move is yet another attempt by the BJP-led NDA government to mislead the people of the Hills. “Since 2009, the Modi government and the Home minister have made repeated assurances to resolve the Gorkha issue. Yet, no concrete steps have been taken. Every election season brings new promises that are never fulfilled,” Sarkar said.

He urged the people of Darjeeling, Terai, and Dooars not to be swayed by “false promises” and reminded them of Congress’s historical contributions toward the Gorkha cause. “It was the Congress that recognised Nepali as an official language in 1992, formed the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council in 1988, initiated the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration in 2011, and passed the Sixth Schedule provisions in 2005 — though it was later opposed by others. Congress has consistently worked for the rights and aspirations of the Gorkha people and remains committed to a just and lasting solution,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF) has reacted to the same development with measured caution, welcoming the Centre’s engagement but questioning the lack of clarity around the interlocutor’s mandate. “No official notification or appointment letter has been made public. The mandate, terms of reference, and scope of work remain unclear — a lack of transparency that risks undermining the seriousness and credibility of the process,” stated Ajoy Edwards, Chief Convener of IGJF.

Reiterating its long-standing position, the IGJF maintained that the Gorkha issue is “political in nature” and can only be resolved through a permanent political solution within India’s constitutional framework but outside Bengal. “Our vision remains unambiguous — the creation of a separate state that alone can ensure lasting political stability, recognition, and justice for the Gorkha people,” the statement added.

The IGJF also criticised the West Bengal government for its failure to operationalise key provisions of the 2011 GTA Agreement, calling it a “failed exercise.” The party appealed to all political and social organisations to unite under a “common and uncompromising demand for a separate state,” emphasising that unity must be “in demand and purpose, not merely in form.”

“Political arrangements within the state have all been failed experiments. Any new arrangement under Bengal will be a stop gap and not a permanent one” added Norbu Tshering, Central Working Committee member of IGJF.