Congress slams BJP’s request to postpone poll, says ‘it is afraid’

Chandigarh: The BJP’s request for the postponement of the Haryana Assembly election date has opened up a whole new matter of discussion.



While the BJP has cited holidays around the announced date as a reason for a possible low voter turnout, Congress is suggesting to prepone the election date.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the way BJP is demanding the postponement of the date makes it clear that it has accepted defeat even before the commencement of the voting process.

He said if BJP had any concerns about the holidays during the elections, it should have applied to the Election Commission to prepone the voting instead of postponing it. “If BJP had demanded preponement, Congress would have also definitely supported it,” he said.

Hooda said the people of Haryana have made up their mind to bring the Congress government in power. “The party is getting tremendous support from the public and leaders and workers are continuously leaving other parties and joining Congress,” he said. “This is a clear indication of the trend of politics in the state. This time there is only one slogan on the tongue of the people: na jaat pe, na pat pe, mohar lagegi haath pe. The public has understood the false promises of BJP. This government is only doing the contracting of the shop of lies,” he said.