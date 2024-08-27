Congress slams BJP over Kangana’s farmers’ protest remarks, demands her expulsion

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday lashed at BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her controversial remarks on the farmers’ protest, with party leaders asking why the BJP harbours such “hatred” toward the country’s farmers.

Congress’s social media head and spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the government should also clarify on the actor-politician’s claim that the US and China were conspiring to create instability within the country. The BJP on Monday expressed disagreement with Lok Sabha MP Ranaut’s controversial remarks on the farmers’ protest and said she has been directed to not make such remarks in future. This came after Ranaut stoked a controversy by suggesting that the farmers’ protests could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation in the country if the top leadership was not strong enough. She also claimed that China and the US are working to harm the country. In a video shared by the Mandi MP on X, she alleged that “bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place” during the farmers’ protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.

“Haryana elections are near and it is known that the BJP is going to lose. In such a situation, a statement came from BJP in which disagreement was expressed with Kangana’s comments,” Shrinate said. “The one who has said this about the farmers does not have the right to sit in Parliament. Tell Kangana to apologise to the farmers or the BJP should apologise,” Shrinate said, adding that if foreign powers are creating unrest in the country then the Modi government is weak,.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said the “shameful anti-farmer” comments are a “grave insult” to the farmers of western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab as well as the entire country. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also lashed out at the BJP over the actor-politician’s remarks and said this “shameful and highly reprehensible anti-farmer ideology is the DNA of the Modi government”. The Congress said if the ruling party disagrees with Ranaut’s comments then it should expel her from the party.