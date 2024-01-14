Congress should first provide justice to leaders deserting it: BJP

New Delhi: Describing the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as “Bharat Todo Yatra”, the BJP on Sunday said the Congress should first provide justice to the leaders deserting it and to the people wronged by its erstwhile governments instead of promoting Rahul Gandhi and trying to maintain the hold of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday embarked on the Manipur-to-Mumbai yatra in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May. It came on a day former Union minister Milind Deora quit the Congress and joined the the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Union minister Anurag Thakur described the yatra as a hoax and said senior Congress leaders were not getting justice and were joining other outfits.

Thakur referred to the exit of leaders such as Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Hardik Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, RPN Singh and Sunil Jakhar from the Congress.

‘There is a long list of leaders who have left the Congress as they are not getting justice in the party. Now, Milind Deora too has left the Congress,’ the senior BJP leader said.

‘The Nyay Yatra of the Congress is a hoax. Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi talk of justice to the people, but the reality is Congress leaders themselves are deprived of justice,’ Thakur said. On the contrary, Thakur said, everyone in the BJP gets due respect and that is the reason why “someone in the party is a chief minister, someone is a Union minister, someone is an MP and someone is an MLA”.

The Union minister said people have reposed their faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and were keen to align with him.

Wondering if the yatra was meant to unite India or divide it, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X, ‘Rahul Gandhi is going to the Northeast but has he apologised for supporting those gangs who openly want to cut the Northeast from the rest of the Country?’

Gandhi has “supported the tukde-tukde gang”, so he is doing drama of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the MP from Arunachal West said, sharing a video of now-jailed student leader Sharjeel Imam’s remarks on the Northeast.