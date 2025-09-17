Congress sets up election committee in Bihar to get battle ready for polls

New Delhi: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, the Congress on Tuesday set up its Pradesh Election Committee which includes the likes of the Bihar unit chief Rajesh Ram, Shakeel Ahmed Khan and Madan Mohan Jha, to get battle-ready for the elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the constitution of the Pradesh Election Committee of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.

The committee has 39 members and additionally all MPs, MLAs, MLCs, AICC secretaries, CWC members from Bihar and heads of frontal organisations would be permanent invitees to the panel. The committee includes Rajesh Rathore, Motilal Sharma, Anshul Avijit, Qaiser Ali Khan, Ramesh Prasad Yadav, Shashi Ranjan, Subodh Mandal, Fauzia Rana and Khushboo Kumari, among others.