Congress sets stage for 2027 UP polls with grassroots campaign

Lucknow: In a significant move to revive its presence in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress has launched an ambitious 100-day campaign aimed at rebuilding its organisation from the ground up in preparation for the 2027 Assembly elections. The campaign will focus on connecting with voters at the booth level, reactivating veteran Congress workers, and raising public issues across the state.

The decision was announced during a key organisational workshop held at the Gandhi Bhawan. The event witnessed the rare sight of national, state, and district-level leaders sitting together on mats — a symbolic nod to unity and grassroots mobilisation. Notably, only invited speakers were allowed on stage, reflecting a disciplined and focused approach.

The workshop prominently highlighted the party’s renewed emphasis on Dalit and backward class issues. A portrait of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was placed alongside that of Mahatma Gandhi during the inauguration, and slogans of “Jai Bhim” and “Vande Mataram” echoed through the venue. A two-minute silence was also observed in memory of soldiers martyred in the recent conflict with Pakistan.

Leaders pledged to make a serious push to form the next government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, vowing to strengthen the party’s structure down to the booth level. Plans include setting up “war rooms” in every district to coordinate campaign efforts.

A video message from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was played during the event, and a short film showcasing the achievements of past Congress governments was screened. AICC Backward Class Department Chairman Anil Jaihind praised the Telangana model of social justice as a development model worth emulating.

Several senior leaders addressed the gathering, including Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, Pawan Khera, MPs Shashikant Senthil, Imran Pratapgarhi, Supriya Shrinate, Alka Lamba, and others.

State Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey announced that a five-tier organisational structure will be formed — at district, block, division, Nyaya Panchayat, and booth levels — within the next 100 days. Specialised committees for frontal organisations, departments, and cells will also be established.

State Congress president and former minister Ajay Rai launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of conspiring to derail Rahul Gandhi’s nationwide campaign. “Rahul Gandhi is fearlessly fighting for the country’s interests, which is why the BJP is continuously trying to obstruct him,” Rai said.