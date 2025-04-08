Congress seeks revival with new vision and challenges

AHMEDABAD: The Indian National Congress, the main Opposition party, is all set to hold its national convention here on April 8 and 9. It is for the first time after a gap of more than six decades that the All India Congress Committee will meet in Gujarat which is now ruled by its arch political rival BJP.

The Congress meet in Gujarat also assumes significance as the party has traditionally strong historical ties with the state that is also linked to the country’s freedom struggle and is home of Mahatma Gandhi as well as Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, a stalwart of Congress and an iconic figure known as India’s `Iron Man.’ The city of Ahmedabad is also home to Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram on the banks of the Sabarmati river.

According to Manish Doshi, Media Convener of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, the party’s convention also marks a moment of rich historical significance.

This year the nation will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It also marks 100 years since Mahatma Gandhi, who recognised the importance of Congress’ ideology in India’s struggle for Independence, assumed the party’s presidency. Doshi said that bringing the convention to Gujarat pays homage to these legacies, especially given Sardar Patel’s role as the first and longest-serving president of the Gujarat Congress.

The last AICC session in Gujarat was held in Bhavnagar in 1961. In 1938, the party’s session at Haripura in Surat district was presided over by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Congress leaders will brainstorm on challenges and key issues of national polity, while deciding on a roadmap for the revival of the party’s electoral fortunes and organisational strengthening.

Sources said the party is likely to make a slew of announcements regarding its organisational rejuvenation, including giving more powers to district congress presidents, and ensuring accountability. The leaders are expected to get clarity on future tasks, which includes ideological training, social engineering, countering anti-party activities, setting pro-party narrative and management of elections, funds, media, social media and assets and properties at the session.

The grand old party has announced that the Ahmedabad Session will be themed “Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan and Sangharsh”, with more that 1,700 elected and co-opted AICC members attending the main conclave on April 9.

On April 8, an extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Memorial.

On April 9, the AICC session will take place, with around 1,725 elected AICC members and co-opted members attending, along with MPs, ministers and other senior leaders, on the banks of the River Sabarmati between Sabarmati Ashram and Kochrab Ashram.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Gujarat Mukul Wasnik said that the session would be attended by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and other top leaders.

He said all key issues facing the country and political challenges will be discussed at the session and the direction of Indian politics shaped.

In the run up to the AICC session, top Congress leadership has held meetings with its district unit chiefs in three batches and stressed that the District Congress Committees (DCC) will soon be given a lot of powers with which their responsibility, as well as accountability, will also increase.

The party has also said the district units will be given more voice in selecting candidates for polls.

Emphasising the role of DCCs, former party president Rahul Gandhi had said without them, the party cannot thrive or succeed. He had urged them to help build a stronger Congress and a fairer India. This is the first time in years that the party organised such meetings with district chiefs.