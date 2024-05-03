Congress says Adhir’s video was ‘doctored’, complains to EC

Kolkata: With the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleging that the state Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is acting as the BJP agent on the basis of a viral video clip, the Congress has hit back alleging that the clip doing the rounds is “doctored”.



Sharing the video clip, TMC wrote on its social media handle: “After acting as eyes & ears of@BJP4India in Bengal,@adhirrcinc has now been promoted to be the voice of the BJP in Bengal. Listen to how the B-Team member is openly asking people to vote for the BJP – a party that REFUSED to release Bengal’s rightful due & deprived our people of their rights. Only a Bangla-Birodhi can campaign for the BJP, which has repeatedly insulted Bengal’s icons. On May 13, people of Baharampur will give a befitting response to this betrayal!”

Following the post, the state Congress claimed on Wednesday that the video clip purportedly showing senior party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urging people to vote for the BJP is “doctored”.

The party also shared a full video of the clip and said misinformation is being spread.

The social media handles that shared the video claimed Adhir Ranjan was saying, “If Congress and CPI(M) don’t win, secularism will be under threat. It is better to vote for BJP than to vote for TMC. So, vote for Congress, not for TMC or BJP.”

Congress, in its statement claimed that Adhir “had very clearly and proudly announced and urged the voters to vote for Mortuza Hossain (Bokul) and not for any TMC and BJP”.

It clarified: “What he meant to say is ‘TMC and BJP are just the opposite sides of the same coin’, both are venomous and spread lies. Don’t at all vote for them”.

The Congress also said that they have lodged a complaint with the Election Commission regarding the “manufactured video and sought their intervention and asked them to take appropriate penal action”.