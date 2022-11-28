Congress sacrificed two PMs in terror fight, says Kharge

New Delhi: Hitting out at the BJP for accusing Congress of playing vote bank politics over terrorism, party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that his party had sacrificed two prime ministers in the fight against terrorism. Kharge also questioned whether any leader of the BJP had fought for the freedom of the country.



"We have done the work to fight against terrorists. To maintain peace in the country, we have sacrificed our leaders. Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life to keep the country united. Rajiv Gandhi was martyred for the unity of the country. Is there a leader in the BJP who at least fought for the freedom of the country?" Kharge asked.

Addressing a rally in Kheda in poll-bound Gujarat on Sunday, the Prime Minister had said Congress views terrorism from the prism of the vote bank. He also said, "terrorism was not over yet and the politics of the Congress has also not changed." Expressing confidence in Congress winning the Gujarat elections, Kharge said, "Here (in Congress), we have lost our two famous and world-respected prime ministers to strengthen and unite the country. This is

an election of the state Assembly and not of the Parliament. We are here before you with the issues affecting the state. It is better if he (Modi) talks about the successes and failures of the state."

On the BJP's poll promise of implementing the Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat, Kharge said that it was an attempt to divide society and create controversy for votes.

"They (BJP) are provoking Congress and other leaders to speak up and get angry. Their aim is to provoke us and divide society, but we are not going to fall into their trap," he said.

Slamming Modi for seeking votes in his name and claiming only he contributed to the progress of Gujarat as if there were no leaders before him, Kharge said that the Prime Minister keeps talking about the Congress has done nothing in the past 70-odd years.

"If any party built the country in 70 years, it was Congress," Kharge said, adding, unlike Modi, he does not take credit for the several thousand crore worth of projects sanctioned when he was a union minister. Attacking the BJP's 'Gujarat model' of development, the Congress president said there were five lakh vacancies in government departments, including that of 28,000 teachers.

"The state's debt is rising sharply. When we went out of power, we left a debt of Rs 10,000 crore. Today it has swelled to Rs 3.40 lakh crore, and is going to increase further to Rs 4.60 lakh crore during the current fiscal," Kharge said.

"The so-called "Gujarat model" is about 4 lakh Covid-19 deaths. They changed three chief ministers in six years. If you change three

CMs, it means that you did nothing here. Otherwise, there was no reason to change them," Kharge said.