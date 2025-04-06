Congress revives grassroots strategy, asks workers to fight aggressively & stay connected

Lucknow: In a major bid to rejuvenate the party at the grassroots level, the Congress high command has energised its district and city presidents with a clear message from the top leadership — take charge, fight aggressively, and stay connected with the people.

At a high-level organisational meeting party leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge laid out a roadmap to strengthen the Congress machinery ahead of the upcoming Panchayat and Assembly elections.

Over 500 district and city presidents from across the country were in attendance, and were equipped with what party insiders called a “political tonic” — a combination of autonomy, responsibility, and strategy. They were trained in organisational tactics, social media engagement, and grassroots mobilisation, while also being cautioned against the BJP’s ideological and electoral strategies.

Addressing the gathering, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi stressed the need for party leaders who are willing to take bold stands on public issues.

“The Congress doesn’t need mobocracy; it needs warriors who can take the BJP head-on, especially on issues concerning the Constitution and public welfare,” he said.

He also assured district and city presidents that they would play a crucial role in ticket distribution. “The candidates recommended by the district-level selection committees will be seriously considered. Any changes will be made only with proper consultation and justification,” Gandhi said, adding that priority would be given to loyal party workers, not outsiders.

Gandhi also introduced a performance-based review system. “District presidents will be evaluated every three months, and those who underperform for six months will be replaced,” he warned. He added that committee members absent from three consecutive meetings without valid reason or those suspected of links with rival parties like the BJP would be removed.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge issued a stern warning about the tactics of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“Every move made by them is aimed at weakening democracy and the Constitution. You must counter them on the ground and on social media, but avoid unnecessary controversies. Speak with facts, not emotion,” he advised.

Kharge urged office-bearers to remain alert to online propaganda and to educate workers on counter-strategies. He also asked leaders to maintain discipline within the organisation.