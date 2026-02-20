Congress reviews Guj unit, local polls strategy

NEW DELHI: The top Congress leadership on Thursday reviewed the reorganisation of Gujarat Congress with leaders from the state at a meeting held at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence here.



Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was present along with Kharge at the review meeting, in which the top leadership also discussed the party’s preparations for the upcoming local body elections in Gujarat.

At the meeting, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal reviewed the expansion of the Congress unit in Gujarat and said the local leaders should prepare a plan to raise people-centric issues.

Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda said the top leaders reviewed the expansion of the party organisation at the block and taluka levels after the ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’, when district Congress presidents were appointed in the state.

Gujarat was the first state where the ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’ was launched, with the appointment of district Congress chiefs after speaking to grassroots party workers.

The plan included strengthening the organisation at the grassroots and empowering the district Congress committee chiefs.

Chavda said Gujarat has been raising people’s issues through the Jan Aakrosh Yatra in the state, including matters concerning farmers, youth employment, and those concerning SC-ST and OBC communities.

At the review meeting, the party’s resolve to carry forward the voice of the people was also discussed and reviewed, Chavda said. “We presented our roadmap before the party leadership. We also invited Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to Gujarat to address the people while participating in our programmes against the government,” Chavda told reporters after the meeting.

The party leadership has asked the state Congress to come up with a proper plan, he said, adding that Gandhi and Kharge will join the party workers to expose the state and Central governments of the BJP.

Preparations for upcoming local body polls were reviewed, with the state unit seeking guidance. Chavda criticised the BJP’s “double-engine” government over corruption and price rise, and said Congress would raise issues concerning Dalits, minorities and farmers. Senior leaders attended.