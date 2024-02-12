Congress remembers villages, poor people and farmers only during polls, says PM Modi

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his government was working for the welfare of tribals, while the opposition Congress remembered villages, poor people and farmers only during elections.



The Prime Minister was addressing a mega tribal convention, ‘Janjatiya Mhasammelan’ in the Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua.

During his visit, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth about Rs 7500 crore. The PM said that the purpose of this visit is to express gratitude to the people of the state who honoured the commitment towards development in the recently held Assembly polls. The Central Government is determined to live up to the public trust, he said.

“The Congress remembers villages, the poor and farmers only during elections whereas our party is working for the welfare of the tribals”, the Prime Minister attacked the INDIA bloc.

Aware of their imminent defeat, the Congress and its allies were resorting to last-ditch tactics, the PM said, adding that “loot and divide” is the motto of the Congress.

Even the opposition leaders in Parliament are now saying ‘abki baar 400 paar’ for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), he said.

PM Modi reiterated claim that BJP’s ‘lotus’ symbol will bag more than 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Congress was defeated in the 2023 Assembly polls and it is certain to be wiped out in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll”, PM Modi claimed. He said that the projects inaugurated in the state will lead the better rail connectivity in the tribal districts. The funds released under PM Adarsh Gaon Yojana will bring the betterment of villages.

Development works like modernisation of the railways and providing Rs 1,500-1,500 in the accounts of two lakh tribal women show the double engine government is working double fast in Madhya Pradesh.

“The credit for this mega campaign of development goes to the public. Modi announced Krantisurya Tantya Bhil University after the name of Tantya Mama, a tribal icon.

The PM interacted with the tribal people and visited the exhibition focused on development works. People from adjoining states Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra participated in the event.

Addressing the convention, the PM said that Madhya Pradesh is moving fast on the path of development. Earlier it was counted as a BIMARU state. The govt of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee formed a new ministry for tribal welfare and made special provisions in the budget prioritising the development of tribal areas and tribal people, the PM also said.

“Tribal society is the pride of the country and the guarantee of the country’s bright future. The development of tribals is our guarantee and it is the government’s resolve to make their dreams come true”, PM Modi said.

Modi said that his government made a record increase in the MSP on forest produce, covering the products from 10 to 90. Van Dhan Kendras would be opened in the country so that tribal products could get good markets, he also said.

It is not acceptable to the govt that tribal children are left behind due to lack of education keeping in view, Eklavya residential schools are being started across the country for tribal students, the PM further said. Attacking the previous Congress governments, PM Modi said that they had put legal safeguards on the rights of tribal people while his govt has ensured the rights related to forest land to the tribal communities.

“We started a campaign against sickle cell anaemia not for votes, but for the health of tribals because it is proving fatal for them,” the PM said.



The PM discussed his government’s efforts to take for tribal betterment.

On this occasion, MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said that the arrival of PM Modi is a fortunate opportunity for Madhya Pradesh as he is gifting Kranti Surya Tantya Bhil University, along with this, many development projects are also being launched.

PM Modi urged voters to ensure polling of 370 votes more in each booth, compared to the last elections, for the BJP to win 370 Lok Sabha seats.