Congress releases ‘Nyay’ focused campaign song

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday released a campaign song for the Lok Sabha polls, focusing on the theme of “Nyay” for women, youngsters, farmers and labourers as well as on participatory justice.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh and spokesperson Supriya Shrinate released the song with the lyrics “Hum Saath Hain To Haath Ye Halat Badal Dega” at the AICC headquarters here. The Congress leaders also spoke about the various phases of the party’s campaign, saying it started with the “mere vikas ka do hisaab” slogan and then moved on to “haath badlega halaat.” He claimed that the Congress’ “nyay patra” has rattled the ruling BJP and “forced” Narendra Modi to use language that is unbecoming of a prime minister and use it for injecting a communal atmosphere into the campaign. Shrinate said, “Our election campaign is based on the five pillars of justice, which the Congress has promised. These pillars of justice have been prepared by talking to the people, keeping in mind their dreams and hopes.”