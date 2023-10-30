Congress reiterates demand for JPC probe into Adani matter

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday reiterated its demand for a JPC probe into the Adani matter, claiming that a spate of recent media reports have “further illuminated” close links between the conglomerate and a “shadowy network of Adani confidantes” allegedly engaging in round-tripping, money laundering and brazen violations of SEBI laws.



In a statement, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the “biggest mystery” in corporate India has to be how Adani has escaped prosecution by various arms of the government despite a deluge of information about its corrupt and illegal activities from top to bottom.

“Quite clearly the PM has no interest in investigating his close friend and benefactor. With the PM unable or unwilling, the answer has to be a JPC (joint parliamentary committee probe),” he said.

The opposition party has been questioning the financial dealings of billionaire Gautam Adani’s group after the US-based Hindenburg Research alleged “irregularities” and charged it with stock price manipulation.

The Adani Group has denied all the allegations made in the Hindenburg report and claimed there had been no wrongdoing on its part.

Ramesh said a spate of recent media revelations has “further illuminated” the close links between the Adani Group and a shadowy network of Adani confidantes allegedly engaging in round-tripping, money laundering and brazen violations of SEBI laws.