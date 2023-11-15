Congress questions timing of release of PM-Kisan installment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released Rs 18,000 crore as the 15th installment of the PM-Kisan scheme to more than 8 crore farmers across the country.

From a function celebrating the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, the PM transferred the money digitally to the bank accounts of the farmers by clicking a button.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) aims to support farmers in meeting their agricultural and other incidental needs. Under the scheme, financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred to the bank accounts of farmers in three equal installments. Before this installment, more than Rs 2.62 lakh crore was transferred.

The Congress, meanwhile, questioned the release of the money just two days ahead of Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, and wondered if it was “intentional”.

While polling in Madhya Pradesh will be held in a single phase on November 17, in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, voting for the second-phase will be conducted. The first phase was held on November 7.

The sixth installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi was released on August 1, 2020, while the ninth installment on August 9, 2021, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X in Hindi. The 12th installment was released on October 17 last year, said Ramesh, whose party aims to retain power in Chhattisgarh and defeat the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

‘The 15th instalment under PM-Kisan is coming today i.e. on November 15, 2023. Now when elections are to be held in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in two days, in Rajasthan in 10 days and in Telangana in 15 days, the 15th installment is being released today,’ he said in the post.

‘Is this delay not intentional?’ Ramesh asked. Polling in Rajasthan is scheduled for November 25 and in Telangana for November 30.