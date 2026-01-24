Congress questions Maha govt’s Davos investment

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday questioned Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s claims of attracting massive investments during his recent visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum, asking how many of the promised projects had actually materialised and how many jobs had been created on the ground.



Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee, senior party leader and Maharashtra spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil said the State government was claiming that Memoranda of Understanding worth Rs 30 lakh crore were signed during the Davos visit, without offering clarity on their credibility or implementation.

Patil asked how many of the companies that signed the MoUs were listed and properly registered, alleging that information available to him suggested that 70 to 80% of them were not even registered entities. He also questioned whether these companies had the financial capacity to honour the commitments they had made.

Placing the Davos claims in context, Patil said that in 2023-24, when Maharashtra was headed by Eknath Shinde, the government had claimed MoUs worth Rs 3.6 lakh crore, followed by claims of Rs 15 lakh crore in 2024-25 underFadnavis.