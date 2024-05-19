Congress preserved Article 370 for 70 years: Amit Shah

Jaunpur: Launching a blistering attack on the Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the opposition party on Sunday of “preserving” Article 370 of the Constitution, due to which terrorism increased in the country.



He also asserted that the BJP will never allow another division of the country.

Addressing a Lok Sabha poll rally in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Shah said, “The Congress and the Samajwadi Party preserved (sambhal ke rakha) Article 370 for 70 years, due to which terrorism increased across the country.

“You made Modiji the prime minister for the second time and he abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. In Kashmir, where the Army had to be taken along for hoisting the tricolour, at that same Lal Chowk (in Srinagar) now, the ‘shobhayatra’ of Lord Krishna is taken out.” The rally was organised to garner support for B P Saroj, the BJP candidate from the Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency in Jaunpur.

Claiming that Congress leaders say the country should be divided into two parts -- South India and North India, Shah said, “The Congress is not satisfied with dividing the country once, it wants to divide the country again. The BJP will never allow another division of the country.”