Congress preparing draft to make agriculture profitable biz: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that BJP’s policies have made agriculture a loss-making deal for farmers and this is why the Congress is preparing a draft to make agriculture a profitable business and improve the condition of the farmers.



Hooda, who is the head of the group constituted for the subjects of ‘Farmers and Agriculture’ for the 85th Plenary Session of the All India Congress Committee to be held in Raipur from February 24 to 26, took a meeting of this group in the Congress War Room on Friday.

During the meeting, suggestions were sought from all the members on the draft to be presented in the session and these were discussed in detail. Earlier, many suggestions were given in the draft presented by the committee formed under the leadership of Hooda in the Nava Sankalp camp of the Congress held in Udaipur, Rajasthan.