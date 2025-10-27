Congress poll campaign to kick off after Chhath

Patna: The Congress’s poll campaign in Bihar will kick off soon after Chhath Puja with Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi canvassing for the INDIA Bloc, senior party leader KC Venugopal said on Sunday.

Venugopal, the Congress national general secretary (organisation), said that other party leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and national president Mallikarjun Kharge, will also campaign in the state, where the Voter Adhikar Yatra in August gave the party the much-needed momentum.

“Our campaign will kick off soon after Chhath Puja. I think Rahul Gandhi will be here on October 29 and 30. Tours of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge are also on the cards,” he told news agency.

Venugopal, who is a close aide of Gandhi, is among a number of senior Congress leaders who are camping in the poll-bound state to fine-tune the party’s strategy, besides diffusing the crisis in its rank and file, which has come to the fore with many workers alleging that tickets were “put up for sale”.

When former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was asked about the scenario, he told reporters, “In every election, there are many who aspire for a ticket and get angry when their hopes are dashed. But I would appeal to all of them not to air their grievances till the elections are over.”

“The elections in Bihar are not an ordinary affair. These are being watched by the entire nation, which wants the arrogant BJP-led NDA to be defeated... I would urge the party workers to realise that they are on the cusp of scripting history,” he said.

The veteran leader said naming RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the INDIA Bloc’s CM candidate has sent a positive signal.

“A young politician always has the passion to work hard, realising that if he does not live up to the expectations of the people, he would be spoiling his career,” he said.