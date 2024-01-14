Congress: PM’s ‘headline management’ to counter Yatra, will have no impact

Imphal: With its senior leader Milind Deora resigning just before the start of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress on Sunday alleged that the timing of the announcement of his departure from the party was determined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for headline management to counter the yatra, and asserted that it will have no impact.



Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh told news agency that one Milind Deora goes away but “lakhs of Milinds who believe in our organisation and ideology stay”.

Ramesh said Deora had spoken with him over phone this Friday and requested that he wanted to speak with Rahul Gandhi over his concerns over the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) laying claim to the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat. Both Milind Deora and his father Murli Deora had served as MPs from Mumbai South.

‘He messaged me on Friday at 8:52 AM and then at 2:47 PM I replied, ‘Are you planning a switch?’. At 2:48 he sent a message, ‘is speaking to you not possible?’ I said I will call you and at 3:40, I spoke to him,’ Ramesh said.

‘He (Deora) said he is concerned that it is a sitting Shiv Sena seat, he wanted to meet Rahul Gandhi and explain to him about the seat and also wanted me to talk to Mr. Gandhi about it,’ the Congress general secretary said.

‘Obviously all this was a farce and he had made up his mind to leave. The timing of the announcement of his departure was clearly determined by the PM,’ Ramesh alleged.

Pointing out at the timing of the announcement by Deora, Ramesh alleged that it has been decided by the PM and Deora was “just a puppet”.

‘The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is in all newspapers, TV, everywhere. So PM is a guru of headline management and has given a headline’ ‘Milind Deora leaves Congress’ ?but this will have no impact,’ Ramesh told news agency.

‘One Milind Deora goes away, lakhs of Milinds who believe in our organisation and ideology stay. Whether they get ticket or not it does nor matter, they get disappointed for a few hours and then again get back to working (for the party). PM has made Milind Deora’s going a headline but this will have no impact on our organisation,’ he asserted.

On his exchange with Deora a couple of days ago, Ramesh also said that Deora was “playing a game” with him.