Congress playing politics on West Asia issue: PM Modi

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he is unaware of the development happening in the country and accused the grand old party of playing politics over the West Asia crisis.



At a BJP-led NDA rally here, Modi stated that Kerala’s pattern of alternating between LDF and UDF governments must end for the benefit of the state.

He urged the people of Kerala to give the BJP-led NDA a chance to serve them for the next five years as it comes with “Modi’s guarantees”.

The PM said that people were ready to move away from the LDF-UDF politics and asserted that the BJP’s wins in Thrissur Lok Sabha seat in 2024 and the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation recently will expand to entire Kerala.

Attacking Rahul Gandhi, Modi claimed that the Congress “Yuvaraj” (prince) doesn’t know about the development happening in the country as he was unaware that the youth and various companies in India, including in Kerala, were into drone manufacturing.

Modi, in his speech, also said that the BJP will work to make Kerala a hub of AI and future technology.

Referring to the West Asia crisis, he claimed that the India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere and that the central government was working to ensure that all help is provided to Indians stuck in the Gulf region.

He also attacked the Congress in connection with the West Asia crisis, claiming that the Opposition party was playing politics on the issue.

The PM further said that the Gulf countries were giving utmost care to Indians working there and he was grateful to them for that.

PM Modi on Wednesday inaugurated and dedicated to the nation several key development projects worth over Rs 10,000 crore in Kerala during his visit to the state.

The prime minister launched projects of different central ministries, including the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Ministry of Rural Development, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the Ministry of Railways during programmes in the coastal city.

Modi laid the foundation stone for a Polypropylene unit, worth over Rs 5,500 crore, at the Kochi Refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), inaugurated two major highway projects, each built at a cost of over Rs 2,000 crore, and dedicated to the nation initiatives worth Rs 142 crore in the railway sector.