Congress party now looking like ‘Bigg Boss’ house: Rajnath

Dantewada/Balod (Chhattisgarh): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday claimed that corruption increases every time the Congress comes to power and likened the party to the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, known for squabbles among participants.



Addressing rallies in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada and Kanker districts, he said the Congress would be finished in the state after the Lok Sabha polls and extinct like dinosaurs in the next few years in the country. He also pitched for the ‘one nation, one election’ idea citing it would save time and resources.

“Corruption increases whenever the Congress comes to power. Since Independence, the party has faced charges of corruption whenever it was in power,” said Singh during a rally at Geedam in Dantewada district.

Even after being elected to power in Chhattisgarh in 2018, he said, “it committed scams including the one concerning cow dung”.

“However, no one can point a finger or level a single corruption charge at the Narendra Modi government,” Singh asserted.

Hailing Chief Minister Vishnu Deo, he said Chhattisgarh will rapidly progress under the newly elected BJP government in the state. The Congress is like a piece of rusted iron and has started resembling the “house of Bigg Boss since all its leaders are busy tearing one another’s clothes”, he claimed.

The Union minister further targeted the Congress over corruption, referring to late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s statement that only 14 paise out of a rupee meant for the welfare of people actually reached them.