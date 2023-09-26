Congress outsourcing everything from Urban Naxals, says PM Modi

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked Congress, accusing it of being a dynastic and corrupt party and of outsourcing its policies to Urban Naxal, if it gets a chance, it will be a huge loss for the state.



PM Modi was addressing a BJP’s Karyakarta Mahakumbh, a mega party workers meet of the workers of the Saffron party at Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal, the event was organised to observe the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay, the co-founder of Jan Sangha, and energise the party cadres ahead of the state Assembly elections. The Assembly polls are scheduled in November this year.

“Congress has turned into a company that outsources everything from its leaders to its slogans from Urban Naxals. Congress got destroyed first, then it went bankrupt, and now it is being controlled by someone else. Do you know who is controlling them? It’s the Urban Naxals,” the PM claimed.

“The upcoming years are very crucial to Madhya Pradesh if a dynastic, full of corruption party, Congress comes to power, it will be a huge loss for the state”, PM Modi attacked the grand old party.

“Congress had turned the rich Madhya Pradesh into a BIMARU state. BJP’s double-engine government is working tirelessly so the people of Madhya Pradesh don’t have to face the same days again”, PM Modi said. MP’s first-timer voters are fortunate to have been under BJP rule, they have not seen the bad governance of the Congress, he said.

The BJP has been ruling in the state under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the last 20 years except for the 15-month-long Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

“The Congress is a dynastic and corrupt party, that is like a rusted iron that would be destroyed if kept in the rain”, PM Modi attacked the Opposition party.

Claiming that Congress does not have a vision for the future, PM Modi said they cannot think well for the country, they have opposed everything that is good for the country.

“BJP government has managed to free 13.5 crore people from poverty. It is because Modi’s guarantees never go empty,” he also said.

The Prime Minister said that the Opposition did not dare resist the Women’s Reservation Bill because women have become more aware of their rights and empowerment.

“Women have become stronger in the last nine years. Seeing this, these parties did not have the courage to oppose the Bill. Why could they not pass this Bill even when they had a majority at the Centre?” PM took a dig at Opposition parties.

“This is the time to develop India and Madhya Pradesh. At such a crucial time, if a dynastic party like Congress, which has a history of scams worth thousands of crores, gets a chance, then Madhya Pradesh will suffer greatly,” Modi further attacked the Congress.

He took a dig at Congress, stating that the party has destroyed every state it has ruled, and will do the same to Madhya Pradesh.

Urging the people of the state, the PM said to vote for the BJP in the upcoming elections so that the journey of development does not stop. He also said it was essential to win the state elections for a developed India, a developed Madhya Pradesh.

“We have to win not only the Assembly elections but every booth, we have to win the hearts of the people at every booth”, he called upon the party workers.

Before addressing the event, Modi paid a floral tribute to Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary.

The PM was felicitated by women members who are the representatives in Parliament, Assembly, Local Bodies and Panchayats for successfully passing the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament last week.

On this occasion, CM Chouhan also addressed the party workers and he claimed that BJP would form government again in the state. He appealed to them to take a pledge that they would make the BJP victorious with an overwhelming majority at their booths to put 29 lotus garlands around the neck of PM, Modi, by making the BJP win in all 29 seats of the state in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“During its dark phase, Congress had made Madhya Pradesh a sick state, the double-engine government has done the work of eradicating the stigma of that sick state”, Chouhan said. BJP state chief VD Sharma also addressed the gathering.