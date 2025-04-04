Congress objects to LS Speaker’s criticism of Sonia’s Waqf remarks

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday took strong objection to the manner in which Parliament was run during the Budget Session as well as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chiding Sonia Gandhi over her remarks on Waqf Bill, alleging that it seems the

House is slowly turning into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “darbar”.

Congress’ deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, said the party’s top leadership would be consulted on what appropriate steps were to be taken over the Lok Sabha Speaker taking a stern view on Sonia Gandhi’s remarks after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju raised the issue and asked Birla to render a ruling on it.

“This follows a series of events in which we are seeing Parliamentary rules and norms having been flouted. We had hoped to see a change after a meeting of the Opposition parties with the Speaker on how the government is turning Parliament into a ‘darbar’, but we continue to remain disappointed,” Gogoi said.

Birla on Friday chided former Congress president Sonia Gandhi over her remarks that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was “bulldozed through”, saying a senior member casting aspersions on the House proceedings was “most unfortunate” as well as against the dignity of Parliamentary democracy.