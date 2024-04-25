Congress now has its evil eye on people’s hard-earned money, says Anurag Thakur

Hyderabad/Telangana: Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth and Sports Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur participated in a massive road show of party candidate Madhavi Lata from Hyderabad and addressed a press conference later at the party office.



Anurag Thakur said that today the evil eye of Congress has fallen on public property. There is a direct threat to property, children, border and Sanatan from Congress.

These people want to continue their tax collection even after your death. After your death, Congress wants to give your property not to your children but to infiltrators in the name of minority because they are its vote bank. It has become clear that after Sanatan, Congress has now become anti-children too.

“These things after the statement of Rahul and Rajiv Gandhi’s mentor and Overseas Congress President Sam Pitroda in which he has proposed that after the death of Indians, 55 per cent of their property may be taken by govt,” said Thakur.

Anurag Thakur said that “Today the anti-property and anti-child face of Congress has come to the fore. It has become clear that the hidden agenda of the financial and economic census they talk about is that after your death, your earnings should be given to the infiltrators instead of your children.

The country will have to think whether their property, the safety of their children, our borders and the future of the country are safe in the hands of Congress?

Anurag Thakur further said, “Rahul Gandhi and Owaisi have studied from Aurangzeb’s University and speak his language. Why did Rahul Gandhi not field a candidate against Owaisi? Is Owaisi Rahul Gandhi’s B team or Rahul Gandhi Owaisi’s B team?”

Anurag Thakur along with Madhavi Lata also offered prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi temple located at Charminar.

He said, “Cut the kites of those who talk about cutting in such a way that they will no longer be able to talk about cutting. Keep the bottle of their fake votes closed forever.”

Anurag Thakur said that while on one hand India is winning medals in archery, on the other hand our sister Madhavi Lata is also going to penetrate the impregnable fort with her arrows. Owaisi is missing ever since Madhavi Lata came. It is necessary to cut the kites of those who ruled here for 40 years and killed the rights of the poor.”

Anurag Thakur further said that today the goods of hatred are being sold in the shop of love of Rahul Gandhi ji and his associates.

Today, when our Hindu sisters and daughters are brutally killed in Congress ruled states, then where does Rahul Gandhi, his people and their justice go? Today, a Congress counsellor is demanding a CBI investigation in the Congress government for his daughter Neha, who was a victim of love jihad, but injustice is being done to him. Rahul Gandhi is going all over the world pretending to do justice but not giving justice to his own people because vote bank politics is important for him. The real thing is that during Congress’s 60 years of rule they have only spread hatred. Sometimes in the name of caste, sometimes in the name of religion, sometimes in the name of region and sometimes in the name of language.