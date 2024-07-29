Congress MP introduces Bill in LS for promoting rational thought, critical thinking

New Delhi: A private member’s Bill, seeking to promote rational thought, critical thinking and evidence-based decision-making in society, has been introduced in the Lok Sabha by a Congress MP .

Benny Behanan, the MP from Kerala’s Chalakudy, on Friday introduced The Promotion of Rational Thought Bill, 2024 which envisages the constitution of a Board -- to be known as the Board for the Promotion of Rational Thought and Critical Thinking -- for the implementing the provisions of the proposed act.

Behanan said there is an urgent need for promoting rational thought in the wake of rising superstitions in the society.

“At a time when the prime minister is talking about being non-biological and rational thinking not being promoted since 2014, this Bill is of critical importance,” he told news agency.