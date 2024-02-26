Congress MP from Jharkhand joins BJP

Congress MP from Jharkhand’s Singhbhum (ST) constituency, Geeta Kora, on Monday joined the BJP at its state headquarters here, and criticised her former party for indulging in “appeasement politics”. Kora, the wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda, the lone Congress MP in the state, joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP state president Babulal Marandi.

Kora said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who ensured that proper respect was accorded to tribals, and also took a stand for women over various issues